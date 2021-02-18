Lexington officer faces termination, disciplinary hearing ongoing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A disciplinary hearing for a Lexington Police Officer is underway after messages reveal he was in contact with a protest organizer during the ‘Black Lives Matter’ marches last summer.

Officer Jervis Middleton faces dismissal after the Public Integrity Unit determined he shared (PIU) privileged information about police operations with protest leader Sarah Williams. The unit also says he gave personal information about individual officers to Williams to use during protests.

The investigation stemmed from an internal complaint.

The Urban County Council started hearing arguments at 1 p.m. Thursday.

“It’s more important to see it in his lens,” Kevin Sparks, council for Middleton, said during opening remarks. “It’s an act of speech. There was no violence, no damage to property – he simply called out racism in his own department. He did so as a citizen.”

Sparks says Middleton complained about racism in the department several times.

Middleton is charged with misconduct on and off duty, interference with electronic official business of the department and general misconduct.

Several officers within the department have testified so far.

A lieutenant within the PIU said he interviewed Middleton and asked him if he spoke to Williams about any of the privileged information and he denied it until he was presented with evidence to the contrary.

The lieutenant said Middleton didn’t have a clear reason why, but said things such as: he was just venting; he didn’t expect Williams to use the information he gave her; he was only issuing information the police department would normally disseminate, such as during University of Kentucky celebrations.

Chief Lawrence Weathers testified that Middleton should be terminated after receiving the recommendation from the Disciplinary Review Board.

Weathers says he didn’t know about the racism Middleton says he faced and he wishes Middleton told him, but says nothing excuses the communication he had with Williams.

This isn’t the first time Middleton has gone before the Urban County Council. He was demoted after asking officers to drive by and run license plate numbers at a home of a woman he was once in a relationship with, according to the formal complaint.

The hearing will last until 9 p.m. and then the council will deliberate in executive session.