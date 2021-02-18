Lexington mayor cancels snow emergency, no trash pickup Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington is suspending waste collection on Friday, Feb. 19, out of concerns for employee safety and protection of private property.

“Roads are still snow covered and slick in the neighborhoods, where our waste trucks must travel,” said Nancy Albright, Commissioner of Environmental Quality and Public Works. “Getting our large trucks in and out of tight spaces is difficult, especially when there are icy conditions.”

No city carts or dumpsters will be collected on Friday. Residents may leave their waste carts at the curb. Please keep the carts out of the street to make it easier for road crews.

Albright said Waste Management will return to its regular pick-up schedule beginning Monday Feb. 22.

Mayor Linda Gorton has signed an order terminating the Snow Emergency, effective 4 p.m. Thursday.

Gorton declared the Snow Emergency at 6 p.m., Feb. 15, so the city could clear the snow off of major streets. A snow emergency requires citizens to move cars parked on Snow Emergency Routes.

“Thanks to our citizens for working with us so we could clear the snow and ice off our streets,” Gorton said.

LexPark opened downtown public parking garages to free parking at the beginning of the Snow Emergency. Free parking will continue until 4 a.m., Friday, February 19.