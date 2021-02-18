Kentucky All “A” Classic to be played with alternate format

The tournament, that was supposed to take place this week, was previously canceled due to weather

(All “A”) – The All “A” Classic Board of Directors met in a special call meeting this afternoon and decided to play the 2021 Statewide Basketball Tournament with an alternate format.

The new format will consist of a sectional game followed by a semi-state game. The final four teams in both girls and boys divisions will advance to Eastern Kentucky University on March 5 & March 6.

During both the sectional and semi-state rounds the host school is responsible to schedule officials. All profits should be divided equally between the two schools. Sectionals must be completed by

February 25th and semi-state games must be completed by March 3rd.

Home teams for the sectional games and the semi-state games were determined by a coin toss.

The same COVID health plan will be instituted with 300 tickets allotted to each school, no cheerleaders, no bands, no cheering sections, no concessions, mask requirements, and social distancing guidelines. Each school will need two school administrators to assist with tickets and seating sections.

Schools will be responsible for all travel expenses as the All “A” Classic will not provide any reimbursement for this year’s Final Four tournament.