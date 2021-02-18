It’s National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, Scouts to man booths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) and Girl Scouts of the USA celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 19, 20 & 21, with cookies available from local Girl Scouts at Kentucky Walmart locations and a buy-one-get-one cookie offer from Grubhub.

National Cookie Weekend honors the achievements of young girl entrepreneurs across the United States and here in Kentucky.

Through the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program, Girls are empowered to run a successful cookie program and market their businesses online with the Digital Cookie® platform.

“Our girls sold nearly 1.1 million boxes of cookies in 2020 and they learn critical financial literacy and entrepreneurship skills as a result,” noted Susan Douglas, CEO, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road.

“By earning their own money through the cookie program, Kentucky Girl Scouts open the door to unlimited growth opportunities — from camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and taking meaningful action to improve their communities,” she continued.

More than 80% of the revenue from the Girl Scout Cookie program stays in Kentucky for GSKWR’s annual operating budget.

Ways to Buy Cookies, Support Kentucky Girl Scouts

In collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub, contact-free cookie ordering is available. And this Friday, Saturday and Sunday only – National Cookie Weekend, Grubhub is offering a Buy-One-Get-One free cookie offer with any food order .

In Lexington and Northern Kentucky, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery at www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts or the Grubhub App from 4-7 p.m. on National Cookie Weekend.

Grubhub is waiving all fees to make this new delivery option feasible, without reducing Kentucky Girl Scout troops’ and councils’ cookie program proceeds.

Kentucky Girl Scout troops will have safe, socially-distant cookie booths set up this weekend at participating Walmart and Kroger stores throughout Kentucky.

Any Kentucky or Greater Cincinnati consumer who doesn’t already know a Girl Scout can purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for shipment to their door.

Customers can enter their zip code into the Kentucky Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a local troop to purchase from through the Digital Cookie platform for direct shipment or donation to local organizations. This additional contact-free method supports local girls while keeping their safety and skill building top-of-mind.

Kentucky Girl Scouts are also using the new Smart Cookies Mobile App, a digital tool that allows girls to sell cookies and track progress from their mobile devices. If customers are looking for a local Girl Scout to purchase cookies from, head to the GSKWR website to be connected with a Girl Scout from your area: https://www.gskentucky.org/en/cookies/about-girl-scout-cookies.html

The Toast Yay!™ cookie, only available locally from Kentucky Girl Scouts, is a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in icing and packed with rich flavor. The Toast-Yay! is available, along with other cookie favorites like Thin Mints® and Caramel deLites®.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road serves more than 8,000 girls and young women in 66 Kentucky counties and 1 Ohio county.