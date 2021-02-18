AG, others want Biden to continue removing foreign convicted sex offenders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky has joined a coalition of 18 states in urging President Joe Biden, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Johnson, to reverse the Biden Administration’s last-minute cancellation of Operation Talon.

Operation Talon is a nationwide ICE operation that focuses on removing illegally present convicted sex offenders from the United States.

“Programs like Operation Talon are essential to protect public safety, and we are urging the Biden Administration to reverse their decision to cancel it, and instead, send a strong message that convicted sex offenders who are illegally in the United States cannot stay,” said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The letter argues that cancelling Operation Talon could embolden sexual predators who seek to enter the United States illegally and exacerbate issues of sexual assault and trafficking in the immigrant community.

The letter states, “According to data collected by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, during the period from October 2014 to May 2018, ICE arrested 19,752 illegal aliens with criminal convictions for whom the most serious prior conviction was a conviction for a sex-related offense.”

Protesting the cancellation of Operation Talon, the letter says, “The cancellation of this program effectively broadcasts to the world that the United States is now a sanctuary jurisdiction for sexual predators.

This message creates a perverse incentive for foreign sexual predators to seek to enter the United States illegally and assault more victims, both in the process of unlawful migration and after they arrive. It will also broadcast the message to other criminal aliens who have committed less heinous offenses that any kind of robust enforcement against them is extremely unlikely.”

The letter closes with, “We urge you to immediately reinstate Operation Talon, adopt an aggressive enforcement policy against illegal aliens convicted of sex crimes, and send a message to sexual predators that they are not welcome in the United States of America.”

Attorney General Cameron was joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia in sending the letter.