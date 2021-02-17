UK will open campus, vaccine clinic Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – University of Kentucky has announced campus and its coronavirus vaccination clinic will be open Wednesday after closing for two days because of the weather.

Offices will be open, and in-person and online classes will take place at their scheduled times.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Kroger Field is open and operating on a regular schedule. People should only show up at the clinic if they have an appointment for a vaccine at Kroger Field. Walk-in appointments will not be accommodated, nor will people coming on a day they are not scheduled.

The community COVID-19 testing sites at UK’s Kroger Field and Eastern State Hospital are open and operating on a regular schedule as well. The UK student testing locations at Kroger Field, K-Lair in Haggin Hall and Blue Box Theater in the Gatton Student Center are all open and operating on a regular schedule.

If weather conditions change, prompting the need to modify schedules, UK will communicate with the campus and general public.