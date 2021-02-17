Another Wave of Wild Winter Weather Causes Trouble Across Central and Eastern Kentucky

Tracking another wave of wild winter weather for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Most of us will see snow, but warm air a loft will switch snow to a winter mix or even a cold rain for Southeast Kentucky on Thursday. Here’s how much snow I’m expecting in your backyard. Keep Safe! – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey



Click HERE for the Hooked on Science snow day experiment archive. Watch Hooked on Science, each Wednesday, during Good Morning Kentucky and Good Day Kentucky, on ABC 36.

- Advertisement -

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, with snow, as lows cool to the middle 20s.

THURSDAY – Mostly cloudy, with snow, a winter mix, or a cold rain, as highs warm to the upper 20s.