Request a visit by the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some might call it a job made in hot dog heaven. They’re known as hotdoggers and they travel the country in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Wednesday, they made a pit stop at ABC36 to explain the reason for their visit.
“The Wienermobile is all about delivering miles of smiles,” explained Zach Chattam, known on the road as ‘Zach N Cheese’.
Zach and ‘Ketchup Katie’ are hotdoggers, traveling the country in the iconic Wienermobile. It’s a tradition that started during the Great Depression.
“We wanted to bring smiles to the community because it was during a rough time obviously. And it’s sort of the same thing now in a pandemic,” explained Chattam.
They’re only here until Sunday. And if we’re being ‘frank’, they’ve got a hot dog of a lot of stops.
“We have a couple of private events lined up this weekend. We have a few birthday parties, nursing home visits, but we want people to request to see us while we’re in Lexington,” explained Katie Ferguson, known as ‘Ketchup Katie’. “So, if you go and send in a request to see the Wienermobile, we’ll try to fulfill as many as we can.”
As for pricing, Chattam says, “It’s free to bring the Wienermobile to your event. We just ask that you bring a smile to it.”
Hopefully you can ‘ketchup’ with the hotdoggers over the next few days.
You can request a Wienermobile visit HERE.