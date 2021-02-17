Police: Laurel Co. woman dies of carbon monoxide poisoning

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Laurel County woman is dead after using an alternative heating source to keep warm, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police said on Tuesday afternoon emergency crews transported three people off of Spring Cut Road for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials said 61-year-old Darlene Ragland died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Whitley County hospital.

According to the police, her husband and minor grandchild are both at UK hospital.

Police said, the family lost power and was using a fuel-operated ventilator for heat inside of a closed garage.