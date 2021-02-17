Paintsville’s Joe Chirico named new George Rogers Clark head football coach

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – George Rogers Clark had a vacancy to fill when Dr. Oliver Lucas retired after the football season. GRC has found a state title winning coach to be their new head man.

On Wednesday, GRC officially announced Joe Chirico will take over as their new head coach. Chirico has coached at Paintsville for the last eight season. He coached the Tigers to an 86-20 record. Paintsville played in the last two KHSAA Class “A” State Championship games. Chirico coached the program to their first state title this past season.