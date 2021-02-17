New Fayette COVID cases, seven-day average below 100

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new coronavirus cases in Fayette County slipped back below 100 Tuesday and for the first time in months, the seven-day average is below 100.
The county confirmed 99 new cases, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report Wednesday.
The county’s seven-day moving average dropped to 97.
The 99 cases brought the county’s total to 31,372.
According to the department, no new deaths were reported, leaving the total number of people who have now died from virus-related causes at 218.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination opportunities HERE. Learn about how many people the department has vaccinated HERE.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, please follow these guidelines all the time:
• Wear a cloth face-covering in public
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wash your hands often
• Stay home if you are sick.