Man accused of stealing car left running to warm-up in the cold

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A car was found in a grocery store parking lot in Campbellsville two hours after the owner reported it stolen after leaving it running and unattended to warm it up in the cold, according to Kentucky State Police. Not only that, the man accused of stealing the car was also charged with driving it under the influence, according to KSP.
Investigators say the 2005 Cadillac was stolen from a driveway on Burdick School Road on Feb. 12, 2021.
A short time after the reported theft, off-duty Trooper Billy Begley spotted the stolen car in a Kroger parking lot on Broadway. Trooper Weston Sullivan had taken the initial car theft report. He responded to the Kroger parking lot and arrested the man inside the stolen car, 35-year old Julian Underwood, of Louisville, according to KSP.
State Police say Underwood was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking auto-$500 or more but under $10,000; Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked License and DUI 1st Offense.
Underwood was taken to the Taylor County Detention Center.
