KSP troopers arrest Paducah man on child sex abuse indictment

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ/KSP) – At approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 arrested Kelly L. Setters, 53, at his residence on Oaks Road in Paducah.
Setters was taken into custody on an indictment stemming from an investigation that began in September 2020.
Setters was indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury at the beginning of February on the following charges: Sodomy 1st Degree – Victim Under 12 years of Age, Sexual Abuse 1st Degree – Victim Under 12 Years of Age, Rape 1st Degree – Victim Under 12 Years of Age, two counts of Rape 1st Degree, three counts of Rape 3rd Degree, Sodomy 2nd Degree, four counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, Rape 2nd Degree, Incest – Forcible Compulsion/Incapable of Consent or Under 18 Years of Age, and Sodomy 3rd Degree. Setters was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Setters was arrested in November 2020 on charges of Incest and Prostitution (Solicitation) after it was alleged he had a sexual relationship with a family member in exchange for drugs.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Eric West.
If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721.