Keeneland to welcome limited number of fans for 2021 Spring Meet

Keeneland will make available a limited number of pre-sold ticket packages including dining, Grandstand reserved seating and general admission.

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
6
Courtesy: Keeneland

LEXINGTON, KY (Feb. 17, 2021) – Keeneland has announced plans to allow a limited number of fans to attend its 2021 Spring Meet, to be held April 2-23.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Keeneland to cancel the 2020 Spring Meet and hold an unprecedented five-day Summer Meet in July. The 2020 Summer and Fall Meets and Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland were closed to fans.

- Advertisement -

For this year’s Spring Meet, Keeneland will make available a limited number of pre-sold ticket packages including dining, Grandstand reserved seating and general admission.

Keeneland will announce details about how to purchase ticket packages and pricing on Monday, March 1. Fans are encouraged to visit keeneland.com/newsletter to sign up for ticket alerts in the coming weeks.

Keeneland will also allow limited access to race participants, sponsors, box holders and Club members.

“The enthusiasm and loyalty of our fans are what make Keeneland so special,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “We have missed their presence on race days and we are excited to welcome them, albeit in limited number, back to Keeneland. We appreciate the support of the Central Kentucky community this past year, and we hope this step is the first toward somewhat normal operations in the fall.

“While our team has worked diligently on a plan for expanded attendance this spring, the safety of our guests and employees remains our top priority,” Arvin added. “As such, our COVID-19 protocols remain in place and will be strictly enforced during the Spring Meet.”

In accordance with Keeneland’s COVID-19 safety measures, all individuals will be required to wear a face mask and maintain proper social distancing while on the grounds. Health screenings and temperature checks will resume at all entrance gates for the race meet.

Previous articleRequest a visit by the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com