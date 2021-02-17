Fire damages home, two pet dogs rescued

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters had to get into the roof and attic of a home to fight a Wednesday morning house fire.

Firefighters responded to 953 Dayton Ave., between Winchester and Dallas roads, just before 9:15 to a report of smoke coming from the one-story frame house.

- Advertisement -

According to Battalion Chief Jordan Saas, crews found a “good amount of smoke coming from the structure.” Crews got the fire out quickly but had to attack from inside and the roof to make sure the fire was completely out.

Two dogs were assisted from the home. The owner escaped unhurt, according to neighbors and firefighters at the scene.

A fire investigator has responded to the scene, so the origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation.