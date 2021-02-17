Convicted felon accused of leading KSP on high-speed chase on icy roads

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A convicted felon led Kentucky State Police on a high-speed chase on ice and snow covered roads, reaching speeds of 95 miles per hour, according to KSP.
Investigators say Troopers tried to pull over a pickup truck that was speeding on I-69 between Benton and Draffenville on Tuesday afternoon.
KSP says the driver, 45-year old William Woods, of Gilbertsville, ran from Troopers, driving recklessly through the snow and ice. They say he ran off the road multiple times before crossing into Graves County.
State Police say eventually Woods pulled over south of the Graves County line. Troopers say when they approached the pickup truck, they smelled a strong odor of alcohol and that Woods showed signs of impairment.
KSP says during a search of Woods’ truck, Troopers found two half-empty bottles of liquor, multiple prescription medications, and two firearms. KSP says Woods is a convicted felon and can’t legally have firearms.
Woods was taken to the Graves County Jail on charges of Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Substances 3rd Offense (Aggravated Circumstances), two counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Resisting Arrest, and other traffic offenses. Woods also faces charges in Marshall County of Speeding 25 MPH over the Limit (Limited Access), Reckless Driving, and Driving Too Fast for Conditions, according to KSP.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper William Propes.