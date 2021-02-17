Baby and four others survive crash in Metcalfe County

EDMONTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A nine-month old survived a two-vehicle crash on Valentine’s Day in Metcalfe County, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say 27-year old Deziarhea Wright, of Scottsville, was driving west on Summer Shade Road around 8:30 p.m., when she lost control and drove into the path of another vehicle.
Wright and three passengers, the nine-month old, 24-year old Hunter Reibold, of Columbus, Indiana and 33-year old John Haas, of Indianapolis, Indiana, were taken by Barren/Metcalfe EMS to T.J. Sampson Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to State Police.
The driver of the other vehicle, 59-year old Stephen Riddle, of Burkesville, was not hurt, according to KSP.
The collision is under investigation by Trooper Allen Shirley and Trooper Jacob Smith.
