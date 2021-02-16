Weather causes delays, Rumpke says may be next week for some

Mt. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Treacherous roadways continue to impact waste and recycling service for Rumpke customers across Central and Eastern Kentucky, and for some, pick-up may be delayed until the next scheduled collection day.

Customers with Monday and Tuesday collection will not be serviced this week. Rumpke will collect extra material from impacted customers the week of February 22.

“The safety of our team members and the public are our top priorities,” said Mike Puckett, Rumpke director of safety and claims counsel. “Hazardous road conditions are keeping our team from providing the friendly, reliable service our customers know us to deliver. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through these service challenges while continuing to provide an essential service that so many depend upon.”

With additional winter weather forecasted this week, customers are encouraged to watch for updates at www.rumpke.com or by following Rumpke on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.