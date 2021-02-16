WATCH: Snow kayaking in Hardin County

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentuckians have been asked to stay at home due to the extreme winter weather and icy roads. In Hardin County, Ryan Smith is making the most of his time by kayaking through the snowy streets of his neighborhood.
Smith shared a video on social media of the excursion, telling ABC36 he’s an avid kayaker, “My wife and I have several kayaks! We kayak just about every weekend during the spring/summer time.”
While winter is Smith’s favorite season, he says being cooped up in the house due to the weather got him thinking, “I was trying to think of ways to kill the boredom. We don’t have any hills close by so then I had the idea of hooking my kayak up!”
In the video, Smith is seen sitting in his kayak being pulled through the empty streets of his neighborhood.
Smith captioned the video, “Enjoying the snowstorm. Gotta practice.”