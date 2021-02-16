State’s COVID vaccine supply increasing again, Beshear eyes easing some rules

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday the state’s COVID vaccine supply continues to increase from the federal government and the COVID numbers continue to decline.

Beshear said he was considering easing some of the months-long restrictions but still wanted to see some consistent improvement in key numbers.

“The federal government is once again increasing our vaccine supply. The Biden administration announced today they will send 13.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to states per week, up from 11 million last week,” said Beshear. “The administration will also double the number of doses sent directly to retail pharmacies. Next week, Kentucky is expected to receive 87,860 vaccine doses.”

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, the state reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,255, the lowet Tuesday in weeks

New deaths today: 27

Positivity rate: 6.58%

Total deaths: 4,318

Currently hospitalized: 935

Currently in ICU: 272

Currently on ventilator: 133

The state also is down to 63 red counties, the lowest in weeks.

“We do think the trends really have started to change,” he said.

When asked aboput easing some restrictions, such as those on bars and restaurants, venues and retailers, Beshear acknowledged it is something his staff has begun to consider.

“We want to see the numbers, the percentages this week. If we have six weeks in a row, we may increase some capacities…it may not be a big jump, but it may make a difference in some categories,” he said.

Currently, capacities are limited to 50 percent.

Top counties with the most positive cases Tuesday are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone and Hardin. Each county reported at least 50 new cases.

The Governor said Kroger regional vaccination sites – at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green and the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington would be open Thursday. The Kroger Franklin County regional vaccination site will be open tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 17.

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.