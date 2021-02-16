UPDATE: Fayette schools closed all week, remain on NTI, no meals

UPDATE POSTED 5:35 P.M. TUESDAY, FEB. 16, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With historic winter weather causing hazardous, icy road conditions throughout the community, all Fayette County Public schools and offices will be closed for the rest of the week, Feb. 17-19, 2021.

Students will continue learning through NTI: 2DL. Employees will work remotely.

Unfortunately, the severity of the weather is also impacting the district’s ability to provide meals on campuses.

“We recognize that weather conditions may lead to power outages and/or internet service disruption for students and teachers and will be flexible with anyone impacted by the storm. Any student unable to log-on will be given additional time to complete assignments and any teacher unable to connect will provide instruction at a future time,” the district said.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED MONDAY, FEB. 15, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After months of waiting to return to in-person classes, even if it was just grades K-2, Fayette County students, parents and teachers will have to wait a little longer.

The district announced Monday afternoon that “in light of anticipated wintry weather conditions, all Fayette County Public Schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, February 16, 2021.”

The district also plans no meal distribution.

And it will be an old-fashioned snow day with no NTI for any students, the district said.

“A determination has been made to grant students a regular snow day, so there will be no NTI: 2DL,” the district said in a statement.

This missed day of instruction will be made up on March 19, 2021.

“As you know, we are in the midst of a very active weather pattern that has already changed several times. We are watching the weather closely, and will make decisions about the schedule for the rest of the week and communicate appropriately,” the district said.