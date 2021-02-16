Legislature cancels sessions this week, returns next week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to concerns about travel safety during this week’s winter storm, the Kentucky Senate and House will not convene this week.
To make up for this week’s cancellation, the chambers are now scheduled to convene on Feb. 22, March 1, and March 12 in addition to previously scheduled legislative days.
The last day to file bills in the Senate and House has been moved back to Feb. 23.
The final day of the General Assembly’s 2021 Regular Session is still scheduled to be March 30, the last day allowed by the state constitution.
The General Assembly’s 2021 Regular Session calendar can be viewed online at https://legislature.ky.gov/Documents/21RS_Calendar.pdf.