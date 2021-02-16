KSP: Neighbor shoots burglary suspect in Harlan County

DAYHOIT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a neighbor shot a burglary suspect in the leg with a shotgun after being assaulted by the man early Tuesday.
Investigators say William Devan Farley broke-in to a building on Sutton Drive in the Dayhoit community just before 6:00 a.m.
KSP says a neighbor showed up and Farley kicked him in the face, causing him to fall backwards to the ground. The neighbor told investigators Farley reached into his pockets and he feared Farley had a gun, so he shot him in the leg.
State Police say Farley was on the ground in the yard when they arrived. Farley was taken by Lifeguard EMS to Harlan ARH and later transferred to UK Hospital in Lexington to be treated for the single gunshot wound. KSP says the wound is not life-threatening.
Trooper Brandon Burton is investigating.
