Kentucky All “A” Classic canceled due to weather

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Due to the winter storm that blanketed Kentucky this week, the Kentucky All “A” Tournament has been canceled.

Officials with the tournament had delayed the start of the tournament from Monday to Tuesday, but with teams coming from all across the state, they decided to cancel the tournament.

UPDATE: The 2021 All “A” classic is cancelled. Thank you for your patience and understanding. — Kentucky All "A" Classic (@kentuckyalla) February 16, 2021

- Advertisement -

The All “A” classic was first played in January of 1980 as a basketball tournament for all the small schools in Kentucky. 16 boy’s and girl’s teams compete for the title of the best small school basketball team in Kentucky.

Bethlehem (girls) and St. Henry (boys) are the reigning champions.