LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Downed power lines have Highway 27 South in Lincoln County blocked, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The closure could last up to five hours, the KTC said in a statement at 5:10 p.m.

The closure is at the KY Highway 1247 Loop, according to the state. It’s between the Eubank and Science Hill communities.

Firefighters are directing drivers to a detour through the north and south ends of KY 1247, according to the state.