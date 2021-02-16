UPDATE: Lexington road crews continue to tree roads, motorists urged to stay home

UPDATE POSTED 6:45 A.M. TUESDAY, FEB. 16, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews from Streets & Roads and Water Quality continue to work around the clock treating roads per the City’s snow plan.

Travel is not advised unless necessary. If you must be on the road today, remember to drive slowly, increase your following distance and allow extra time to reach your destination. Due to inclement weather, many businesses may be closed so it is advised to check first before leaving your home.

Overnight, the Lexington Police Dept. responded to 3 non-injury collisions and 15 motorist assists.

Residents are also reminded to not call 911 or the Kentucky State Police for current road conditions. Individuals can visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for snow and ice information for state roadways.

A Stage One Snow Emergency went into effect on Monday, Feb. 15. The Stage One Snow Emergency requires motorists to move vehicles parked on designated snow emergency routes. City garages downtown are open for free parking.

City offices that are not involved in weather response will be closed today. The Environmental Quality & Public Works Committee and the Council Work Session scheduled for today are both canceled.

Waste Management has announced that no carts or dumpsters will be collected today due to the icy road conditions. Residents may leave their carts at the curb, though they are encouraged to keep them out of the street. Keeping carts off the roads will make it easier for crews clearing streets of ice and snow. A make-up day has not yet been identified. To receive text notifications when holidays or weather impact your collection day, text your collection day (e.g., TUESDAY) to 888777.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention’s Community Emergency Winter Weather plan remains active. If you know of or see someone that appears to be in need of emergency shelter, call (859) 533-9199. If it is between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., call (859) 258-3600. For a list of all available shelters and transportation services, as well as other resources, visit uwbg211.org.

How to stay informed during the winter season

Website : Get the most up-to-date information about the measures the City is taking to ensure the wellness and safety of our residents at lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates. You can also view the snow and ice control plan with street and sidewalk rankings.

Social media : Get information on accidents, lane blockages, snow-and-ice trouble spots and road closures through the City’s Twitter accounts at @lexwrecks and @lexkypolice. General information, including, emergency and time-sensitive information, is available on the City’s Facebook account.

Traffic cameras : Traffic at major intersections can be viewed in real time through the city’s traffic cameras at lexingtonky.gov/traffic.

UPDATE POSTED 9:35 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 15, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington city offices that are not involved in weather response will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, because of the icy conditions. All branches of the Lexington Public Library will be closed on Tuesday as well.

UPDATE POSTED 8:30 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 15, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington is suspending waste collection on Tuesday, Feb. 16, because of icy conditions.

No city carts or dumpsters will be collected. Residents may leave their waste carts at the curb. Please keep the carts out of the street to make it easier for road crews. A make-up day has not yet been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 2:15 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 15, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington is fighting a serious winter storm with all it has, Mayor Linda Gorton said Monday.

“Forecasters are now anticipating more ice than snow, making roads even more treacherous,” Gorton said. “Once again, I am asking our citizens to stay home if they don’t have to go out.”

The Mayor has declared a Stage One Snow Emergency, which goes into effect at 6 p.m. this evening and requires motorists to move vehicles parked on designated snow emergency routes so the City can plow.

The affected roadways are marked with “Snow Emergency Route” street signs.

“We don’t want to tow anyone, but snow is accumulating on our roads, and more snow and ice are expected,” Gorton said. “We need to be able to plow snow routes, and that requires that parked vehicles be moved.”

If vehicles are not moved by 6 p.m. tonight, they may be towed. Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, and continuing through the snow emergency, LexPark garages downtown – the Courthouse Garage, the Helix, Victorian Square Garage and the Transit Center Garage — are open for free parking.

The snow emergency order remains in effect until it is lifted by the Mayor.

STREETS AND ROADS

Crews from the Division of Streets and Roads and the Division of Water Quality reported for duty at 8 p.m. Sunday and began salt brining and pre-treating ranked roads in the snow plan, including neighborhood roads.

Crews will continue on 12-hour shifts for the duration of the event.

City crews are currently putting salt on the priority streets and roads. The city will post all weather updates here https://www.lexingtonky.gov/snow-and-ice-updates.

With the prediction of more ice, the city is expecting a lot of tree debris. City crews will first clear streets, then sidewalks of limbs. Residents can stack debris from their yards between the sidewalk and the curb, but it will not be cleared immediately.

Warming centers opened at 9 a.m. today at Dunbar Center, 545 N. Upper Street, and at the Senior Center, located behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road. Centers will close at 7 p.m.

POLICE

Between midnight and 11 a.m. Monday, Lexington Police worked nine non-injury accidents, and assisted 16 motorists. The President’s Day Holiday is helping keep traffic volume low.

Special Assignment personnel to check for motorists having trouble throughout the city and interstate. Officers will also be checking with homeless individuals and providing transport to shelters for those that request it. Additional all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive vehicles are being brought in to be utilized.

FIRE DEPARTMENT

The Fire Department has responded to 150 incidents in the last 30 hours. The department has 170 personnel on duty, with all front line units staffed and operational.

Extended preparation had been made by ensuring adequate staffing is available, with a significant list of members on stand-by for call back. Fire has pre-positioned equipment (portable generators, chainsaws, and heating units and 4-wheel drive vehicles). The department has also reached out to neighboring counties to coordinate resources.

Citizens are reminded to dispose of wood stove or fire place ashes in metal containers, not plastic waste carts. In addition, take care with supplemental heating devices, such as space heaters.

WINTER CARE PROGRAM

Sheriff Kathy Witt has had 120 calls for transportation for healthcare workers, taking patients to dialysis or chemo treatments, or picking up prescriptions for senior citizens. The Winter Care number is 859-252-1771.

