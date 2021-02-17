AAA experts say gas prices are on the rise due to winter weather and increase in demand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (ABC 36) – AAA experts say that gas prices are rising and will continue to rise.
Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass says there are multiple factors to the spike.
She says that domestic usage has risen since more people are out and about–increasing demand of inventory.
She also says that winter storms, especially the one resulting in loss of power to many in Texas, has affected refineries and production there, which will increase domestic prices.
She says that here in Kentucky we could get close to the $2.40 range in price.
“I don’t think people need to be alarmed or anything like that, but they do need to be aware that gas prices that we saw in 2020 are behind us now” said Lori Weaver Hawkins.
Hawkins added that you want to make sure your gas tank is full during winter weather and to check your tire pressure as temperature changes could affect your gas mileage.