Tracking Rain, Freezing Rain, Sleet, and Snow

Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will continue overnight into early Tuesday.
Another winter system arrives midweek. We’ll see a winter mix late Wednesday – early Friday. Clouds move out and temperatures warm up over the weekend. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, with rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow, as lows cool to the teens.
TUESDAY – Mostly cloudy, with flurries, as highs warm to around 20.