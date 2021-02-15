Tracking Rain, Freezing Rain, Sleet, and Snow

Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will continue overnight into early Tuesday.

Another winter system arrives midweek. We’ll see a winter mix late Wednesday – early Friday. Clouds move out and temperatures warm up over the weekend. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey   

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, with rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow, as lows cool to the teens.
TUESDAY – Mostly cloudy, with flurries, as highs warm to around 20. 

