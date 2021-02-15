PICS: Winter weather storm pictures across Commonwealth

Source: Berea Police Dept.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Emergency responders are sharing a message with drivers across the Commonwealth to slow down during these winter weather conditions.

Georgetown police is asking drivers to prepare to stop earlier and to, “Please clean the snow off your vehicles before driving on the roadways. Taking the time to clean the snow off could save your life and others.”

Source: Georgetown Police Dept.

Bardstown police shared images of road conditions calling them, “slushy and slick (especially in spots that are refreezing from being scraped).” Police adding, “You know the drill, don’t be out unless you need to be and use the utmost caution. Even the best drivers can’t control certain conditions.”

Source: Bardstown Police Dept.

In Berea, police said to, “Avoid N. Broadway and Chestnut unless you have a snow mobile. Very slick and dangerous hill.”

Source: Berea Police Dept.

Emergency officials in West Liberty Morgan County said on Facebook, all roads are snow and ice covered and drivers should use, “extreme caution if you must be out both on roads and sidewalks. More sleet snow and ice is predicted later today.”

Follow the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for the latest on road conditions and traffic alerts, HERE.

Email ABC36 your winter weather storm pictures HERE.

