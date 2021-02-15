Pair killed when car skids on icy road, ends up in water

MILTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, Kentucky State Police Post 5 received a 911 call at 08:37 a.m. in reference to a vehicle upside down in a body of water off Sandhill Road in Milton, Ky., northeast of Louisville.

When Kentucky State Police troopers arrived, it was determined a Toyota Scion had been traveling west on Sandhill Road when it lost control due to icy road conditions. The vehicle left the roadway, overturning before coming to final rest in the water.

- Advertisement -

Upon recovery of the vehicle, it was discovered two people were deceased inside. Kristen Croxton, a 34-year-old woman from Madison, Ind., and Woody Brewer, a 63-year-old man from Madison, Ind., were pronounced deceased on scene by the Trimble County Coroner.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by the Trimble County Sheriff Office, Trimble County EMS, Bedford Fire, Milton Fire, and Trimble County Coroner. The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police Post 5.