KSP: Weather blamed when trucker hits and kills man he was trying to help

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A truck driver who was trying to pull over to help an elderly driver on the shoulder of I-24 couldn’t stop on the snow and ice and hit the man, who died at an area hospital, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say 77-year old Adrian Pyle, of Englewood, Colorado, was traveling west on I-24 in Marshall County on Monday afternoon. KSP says Pyle’s car hit the guardrail and re-entered the right lane of travel near the 27 mile marker around 1:55 p.m.
- Advertisement -
State Police say an approaching truck driver say Pyle on the right shoulder of the road and tried to stop to help him, but couldn’t stop in time because of the bad road conditions and hit Pyle. The truck driver was not hurt, according to KSP.
That stretch of I-24 was closed for approximately three hours, according to KSP.
The collision investigation and reconstruction is being conducted by Trooper Aaron Jestes.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.