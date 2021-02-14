SEE THE MAPS: As new storm nears, more than 7,700 still without power

UPDATE AS OF 9 P.M. SUNDAY, FEB. 14, 2021

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) – According to LG&E KU, about 150 homes in its service area remained without power Sunday night. Most would be repaired by late Sunday night but some would not be fixed until Monday morning, according to its outage map. The largest outage is near Lawrenceburg.

And rural cooperatives have almost 7,700 customers still out, according to an outage map, including more than 3,600 in Carter County, 940 in Elliott County, 850 in Lawrence County, 820 in Greenup County, almost 300 in Rowan County, 170 in Montgomery County, 160 in Leslie County, 140 in Clark County, 100 in Lewis County and under 100 each in Madison, Jessamine, Rockcastle, Bourbon, Powell, Menifee, Bath, Harlan, Clay, Morgan, and Letcher counties.

ORIGINAL STORY

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) – Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning across Central Kentucky.

LG&E KU outage report showing more than 16,000 outages at one point, but that number was down to about 13,000 by 3 p.m. However, this number continues to change. Rural electric cooperatives also are reporting thousands of outages with some 60,000 thousand statewide as of 3 p.m.; many of those were in Eastern Kentucky.

Utility companies are working hard to restore power. But the priority is going to hospitals and other essential businesses, before homes and other businesses.

If you do experience an outage, you should report it directly to your utility company.

Meanwhile, counties and cities are reporting trees and limbs down overloaded with ice. They say it could take hours to clear some areas.

They encourage people to stay home where possible.

For instance, in Powell County, a portion of Black Creek Road was shut down due to a collapsed tree blocking the roadway near the 1500 block. The Sheriff’s Department also had reports of downed trees on Paint Creek, near Courtney Lane.

“It may become virtually impossible to constantly update road closures and issues via this page as the day goes on, so we ask all citizens to please limit themselves to essential travel and be aware of your surroundings and the hazards related,” the department said on its Facebook page.