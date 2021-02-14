Tracking a Major Winter Storm, Here’s What You Can Expect

We continue to track a major winter storm, which will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Winter weather alerts are active. We’ll see more snow across Central Kentucky and more ice across Eastern Kentucky. Expect the most snow/ice accumulations and worst travel Monday evening into Tuesday Morning. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, with a winter mix, as lows cool to around 20.

SUNDAY – Mostly cloudy, with rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow, as highs warm to the middle 20s.