KSP: Assume roads are bad, don’t call dispatchers to check

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While the public is gathering supplies for the potential winter storm being forecast this week, Kentucky State Police in Post 11 and across the state also making preparations for the possibility of hazardous weather.

Troopers and other law enforcement agencies will be out on the roadways checking for disabled vehicles and stranded motorists.

- Advertisement -

Any vehicle left abandoned on the roadways will be towed to allow for snow removal. KSP urges the public not to travel with the exception of emergencies.

Those who must travel should remember to keep phones charged. Also, keep blankets, extra clothing, water, and snacks in the vehicle.

Dispatch centers will field hundreds of calls and ask residents not to call to check the road conditions. It should be assumed all roadways are hazardous during this weather event, the KSP said.

To check road conditions, go to: https://transportation.ky.gov/sites/snowky.

In the event of an emergency, police response may be delayed during these events.