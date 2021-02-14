For first time since September, Fayette has consecutive days below 100 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For a second straight day, Lexington reported less than 100 new COVID cases, numbers more like September than the record-setting surges of November through January.

The county confirmed 8o new cases Friday, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The 80 cases brought the county’s total to 30,975.

The seven-day moving average dropped to 105.

According to the department, no new deaths were reported. The total number of people who have now died from the virus in the county is 212.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination opportunities HERE. Learn about how many people the department has vaccinated HERE.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702, July

2,538, August

2,804, September

2,736, October

6,070, November

5,991, December

6,155, January

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, please follow these guidelines all the time:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick.