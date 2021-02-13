Winter storm impacting the start of the week

Freezing drizzle may lead to additional slick spots Saturday evening into Sunday. Otherwise, Sunday will be cloudy and cold. We will have two rounds of a wintry mix with this storm. First, snow, sleet, and freezing rain will move in overnight Sunday into Monday. We could see a lull in activity mid-day Monday before a more intense round of snow and ice arrives Monday afternoon and evening. While exact totals, type of precipitation, and location are still fluid, we have a better idea that more snow will fall in central Kentucky and more ice is likely in southeast Kentucky. Central Kentucky could see 4″-8″, the higher amounts near Frankfort and lesser towards Richmond. If air becomes cold enough, about an inch to two inches are possible for SE KY. Ice accumulations could range from .10″ to .25″ + in SE KY. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TONIGHT – Freezing drizzle/mist, cloudy, low near 21.

SUNDAY – Cloudy, wintry mix overnight, high hear 26.

