UPDATE: Suspect shot during arrest attempt dies

Update: Feb. 13, 2021
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A suspect who was shot by law enforcement during an arrest attempt has died as a result of the gunshot wounds, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say 44-year old Brian D. Ellis, of Hopkinsville, died Friday at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
He was shot while trying to run down Logan County Sheriff’s deputies with his car as they tried to arrest him on Thursday on an attempted murder warrant in Russellville, according to KSP.
State Police continue to investigate the incident.
Original story from Feb. 11, 2021 below:
RUSSELLLVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man wanted on felony warrants for attempted murder was shot by law enforcement during his arrest attempt, according to KSP.
Investigators say members of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were looking in the area of Walton Drive in Russellville on Thursday evening for 44-year old Brian D. Ellis, of Hopkinsville.
Deputies say they made contact with Ellis, who drove at them in a car, at which time shots were fired, according to State Police.
Ellis was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. His condition wasn’t immediately known, according to KSP.