Kentucky Power says 11,000 people still without power Saturday

UPDATE SATURDAY FEB. 14:

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) Thousands of families across the eastern portion of Kentucky are still without power Saturday night.

Kentucky Power says it was able to restore power to about 6,000 people since Friday, but there’s still nearly 11,000 customers without power.

According to the utility company, most of the outages are in Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence and Rowan counties.

Of course, crews are still subject to slick roads and dangerous situations to try and fix these outages. Kentucky Power says it has received reports of black ice, so the crews are instructed to take it slow for their own safety.

Repairs are prioritized for essential services and circuits affecting the most customers, Kentucky Power says.

It still expects to have power restored, to about 95 percent of its customers, by Monday night.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED BELOW ON FRIDAY FEB. 13:

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – There were still an estimated 16,000 Kentucky Power customers without electricity Friday evening, according to the utility company.

The heaviest concentration of outages were in Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence and Rowan counties.

The company says the outages peaked late Thursday morning with nearly 25,000 customers out of power due to the ice storm that hit this week.

To date, 35 broken poles and more than 400 spans of wire down, which doesn’t include repairs to transmission lines and substations, according to Kentucky Power.

Around 800 people are working in the field at approximately 500 locations in the company’s coverage area to restore power, according to Kentucky Power.

The company estimates 95-percent of customers will have power by Monday night, which means many customers will be restored much sooner.

Kentucky Power customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app.

The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet.

Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.

Customers also can get specific information about outages via text message and/or email by subscribing to Kentucky Power outage alerts.

To sign up, please visit www.kentuckypower.com/alerts.

Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.

The company reminds people to stay away from all downed lines or sparking equipment, and keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

The company asks, for everyone’s health and safety with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, please do not approach power company personnel in the field.