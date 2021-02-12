Three people injured in collision in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in Pulaski County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators say the accident happened in the intersection of South Highway 27 and Lewis Bray Road on Wednesday around 7:14 p.m.
Sergeant Steven Alexander is investigating the crash. He says 55-year old Ruby Foster, of Burnside, turned left in front of car while traveling north on US 27 at Lewis Bray Road. Sergeant Alexander says both cars suffered severe damage.
Ruby Foster was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset and was later transferred by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Hospital in Knoxville for her injuries, according to investigators. Due to the weather, Foster could not be flown to the hospital.
Sergeant Alexander says the driver of the other car, 40-year old Amanda Keith, of Bronston, and her passenger, 35-year old James Lyons, of Somerset, were taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sergeant Alexander was assisted at the accident scene by the Tateville Volunteer Fire Department, Burnsiide Police Department and the Somerset/Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services.