Another winter storm on the way

Fog leading to freezing mist/drizzle Friday evening into Saturday. Additional slick spots possible as it could create a thin coating of ice on surfaces. We dry out through Saturday into Sunday with cloudy skies. Our next impactful winter storm arrives Monday. Heaviest snowfall will likely be in Central Kentucky with ice being a bigger concern in Eastern Kentucky. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TONIGHT – Freezing drizzle/mist, cloudy, low near 23. 
SATURDAY – AM freezing drizzle, cloudy, high near 32.

