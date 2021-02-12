Kentucky Power reports 35 broken poles from ice storm

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – There were still an estimated 16,000 Kentucky Power customers without electricity Friday evening, according to the utility company.
The heaviest concentration of outages were in Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence and Rowan counties.
The company says the outages peaked late Thursday morning with nearly 25,000 customers out of power due to the ice storm that hit this week.
To date, 35 broken poles and more than 400 spans of wire down, which doesn’t include repairs to transmission lines and substations, according to Kentucky Power.
Around 800 people are working in the field at approximately 500 locations in the company’s coverage area to restore power, according to Kentucky Power.
The company estimates 95-percent of customers will have power by Monday night, which means many customers will be restored much sooner.
Kentucky Power customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app.
The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet.
Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.
Customers also can get specific information about outages via text message and/or email by subscribing to Kentucky Power outage alerts.
To sign up, please visit www.kentuckypower.com/alerts.
Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.
The company reminds people to stay away from all downed lines or sparking equipment, and keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.
The company asks, for everyone’s health and safety with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, please do not approach power company personnel in the field.