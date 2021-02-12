Full video ‘Fratelli Tutti: Walking Together in a Divided Nation’ Dialogue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Catholic Diocese of Lexington) – The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for dialogue and understanding, which are essential for humankind, said the archbishop of Washington and the bishop of Lexington, Kentucky in a recent video discussion on issues facing the United States and the Church today.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Lexington, the “Fratelli Tutti: Walking Together in a Divided Nation” webinar brought Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington into dialogue with Bishop John Stowe, OFM Conv., of Lexington, on the pandemic, politics, poverty and how the teaching of Pope Francis —particularly in his encyclical Fratelli Tutti —shows a path forward.

“When we enter into dialogue with someone, we are opening ourselves to a relationship… we open ourselves up to the possibility of a mutually beneficial exchange,” said Cardinal Gregory. Bishop Stowe said he has been struck by recognizing that “we don’t have many opportunities where we’re taught how to dialogue. We want to convince somebody of our opinion, we’re thinking ahead to how we’re going to convince them.”

The February 5 event, sponsored by the Roundtable Association of Catholic Diocesan Social Action Directors, is now posted online in its entirety.

The full video can be viewed online: https://youtu.be/YfbsmAxURrY

For more information on the Roundtable Association of Catholic Diocesan Social Action Directors, visit: https://catholicroundtable.org