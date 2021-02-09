Rescue crews respond to woman injured in Red River Gorge

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team responded to an injury in the Red River Gorge on Monday afternoon.
According to the team, they responded to a woman with a lower leg injury who was hiking near Hanson’s Point around 1:30 P.M. when, “she took a stumbling misstep, resulting in the non-ambulatory injury.”
Rescue crews said they quickly located the patient on an unofficial trail where she was carried about two miles back out to Tunnel Ridge Road a few hours later.
The team thanked a couple of Good Samaritan hikers for offering to help.
- Advertisement -
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.