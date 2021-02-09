UPDATE: Emergency winter weather plan extended in Fayette County

Dial 859-533-9199 if you know or see someone that appears to need emergency shelter. If it is after 10 P.M., call 859-494-0470 (10-8 A.M.)



According to DEM, the Hope Center Warming shelter, for men 18 years and older, is open. All those who can go to this shelter wil be required to. Those eligible for this shelter, will not be provided a motel room.

The Salvation Army for Women and Women with Children is also open. DEM officials say all those who can go to this shelter will be required to and will not be provided a motel room.

Any hospital or Eastern State Discharge will be required to receive verbal approval prior to discharging patients to congregate shelters.

According to DEM, the high demand of motel rooms over the last two months, has the program close to capacity and households will have to be prioritized. Prioritization will be:

Households that are unsheltered and cannot split up into other shelters or find other supports to pay for a motel/hotel room. This is at the professional discretion of Community Action Council.



Those permanently banned from the Hope Center or Salvation Army must be verified via Hope or TSA staff. This does not mean those restricted. Those restricted will be allowed to come into shelters as long as the community is under the emergency winter weather plan. Those restricted, but allowed to enter Hope or TSA under the emergency winter weather plan will not be provided a motel room.

The community emergency winter weather plan includes enough shelter capacity for those that are willing to accept shelter. With the current available shelter beds, we will be requiring all those that can go to congregate shelters, go. Community Action Council has a very limited amount of emergency overflow rooms available for those households as prioritized above. If there is a couple, they will be asked to split up into the Hope Center and the Salvation Army during these colds nights.

Anyone can sign up for activation alerts via their cell phone by texting ‘LEXSHELTER’ to 888777.