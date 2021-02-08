FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A $380,000 donation from the Team Kentucky Fund to 19 qualified nonprofit organizations in equal shares of $20,000 was announced on Monday.

Each nonprofit serves Kentuckians by preventing homelessness and/or assisting families impacted by the opioid epidemic, according to the governor’s office.

“This gift wouldn’t be possible without the incredible generosity of Kentuckians. Going forward, let’s keep the spirit of the Team Kentucky Fund alive by donating directly to these amazing organizations or other nonprofits in our communities that speak to our hearts,” said Gov. Beshear. “In Kentucky, we don’t just talk about our faith, we live it. Especially as we’ve faced this coronavirus pandemic, these agencies have helped our people most in need. We are proud to be able help them in turn.”

According to the governor’s office, these same qualified nonprofit organizations will also receive in equal shares any funds remaining from the Team Kentucky Fund, which is closing after all pending applications have been addressed.

The 19 organizations are:

On March 23, 2020, Gov. Beshear established the Team Kentucky Fund, allowing Kentuckians to support other Kentuckians who suffered a serious financial setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund raised $3,768,222 from 11,411 donors, assisting 3,662 Kentucky families to date.

“During a really challenging year, I was so inspired by every single Kentuckian who contributed to this fund,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “This is who we are as Kentuckians – working together, neighbor helping neighbor.”

Gov. Beshear focused on addressing homelessness and the opioid epidemic, because these two crises have worsened significantly since the start of the pandemic, compounding the challenges families impacted by COVID-19 face.

“What a welcomed surprise the email was about the Team Kentucky Fund gift! We had just had a staff meeting about client needs and how we can assist them in attaining those needs. Just like with most agencies the pandemic has been an economic hardship due to having to implement different ways of doing business,” said Renee McCoy, M.Ed., LCADC, RN, executive director, Hope in the Mountains. “Although most of those changes have proven to be very beneficial, it has also been expensive. With this gift we can get back to assisting our clients with their needs of attaining the essentials they need for housing or necessary items that many of us take for granted. Governor and Team Kentucky, thank you from the bottom of the hearts of the staff and board directors of Hope in the Mountains. You have always been a friend to all recovery efforts in Kentucky.”

“At KVC Kentucky headquartered in Lexington, we strengthen families, prevent child abuse and neglect and help children and adults achieve mental health wellness. We’re so grateful for this Team Kentucky Fund grant, and we’ll put every dollar to work to help our state’s most vulnerable families. With the additional support of these funds, families on the brink of crisis will continue receiving access to caring therapists and professionals as well as emergency help to pay their rent and utilities to maintain safe housing, and get the food, diapers, and clothing their children need,” said Gina Klyachkin, president, KVC Kentucky.