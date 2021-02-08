Madison County teachers, sisters get vaccinated together after losing dad to COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (ABC 36) – Two sisters got the COVID vaccine last week…but it means something more to them now than it ever did before.

“He was the light of the room, he really was” said Kristy Little.

Just days after Christmas, Becky Miller and Kristy Little’s’ father fell ill…testing positive for COVID-19 shortly after.

“We thought he was doing well he was on day 10 or 11 of having the virus. He had the antibody infusion and we thought he was doing well” said Becky.

But his condition quickly took a turn for the worse…landing him in the hospital for 13 days…until he died.

“Devastating…devastating” said Kristy.

“We couldn’t even be with him when he died. We had to tell him goodbye over the phone” she added.

They say the death of their father has altered their family forever.

They are frustrated that they took every precaution to prevent this, but somehow it still happened.

“All it took was one chance encounter with someone, somewhere, and who was unmasked or wasn’t a big believer in masking” said Kristy.

Now the sisters, who are also Madison County teachers, are hoping to stop it from happening to anyone else by getting vaccinated.

“When we signed up, I said I’ll be the first person in there if you’ll let me, because we want to do our part so that no one else has to go through what we’ve been through the last three weeks” said Becky.

They admit they were nervous to get the vaccine at first, but now after losing someone so close to them, it has changed their perspective.

They are urging others to do the same.

“The grief and the despair we have felt over the last three or four weeks is not something I would wish on anyone” said Becky.

“No I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy” added Kristy.

The sisters say their mom will get the vaccine once she is able to.