Local restaurant owner and chef warns about third-party delivery app

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington chef and restaurant owner says she wants people to think twice about which delivery provider they use.

Ranada’s Kitchen owner Ranada Riley says one of the big chain delivery apps, Grubhub, posted her menu to its app without consulting her.

Riley says it’s misleading and that’s the last thing she wants to do is hurt the relationship with her customers.

“It’s super frustrating. The customers are taken advantage of and not only that our intellectual property is taken advantage of and stolen,” Riley said.

She recommends customers look closely before ordering from local places on third-party apps. And if you’re worried, a lot offer contactless pick-up.

She says when she called to complain, Grubhub told her it’s in an effort to boost sales for drivers and restaurants.

In previous Wall Street Journal reporting, Grubhub does post menus in effort to help boost sales.

“Grubhub places restaurants on our platform to offer diners variety and to increase the volume of orders for the restaurants. Restaurant owners can request removal by reaching out to us at restaurants@grubhub.com, and Ranada’s Kitchen is no longer on our platform,” Grubhub said in a statement.

 

