Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ruptured main water line resulted in a boil water advisory to be issued Monday night for parts of Perryville in Boyle County.
Water officials say the advisory is for customers on Battlefield Road from 1st Street to the Battlefield. It went into effect at 9:17 p.m., according to Danville Water Works.
Affected customers should boil all tap water to be used for cooking, drinking or making ice for at least three minutes until further notice. Allow the water to cool before using. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the tap water.
Water officials say no contamination has been confirmed. The boil water advisory was issued as a precaution.
