Teacher of the Week: Kari Broughton, Jessamine Co. Early Learning Village

Jessamine Co., Ky (WTVQ)– Kari Broughton teaches Pre-k at the Jessamine County Early Learning Village.

“If you ever get the time to come to our building, it is very child-friendly. Our toilets are even really tiny. Just the passion for young children and also being an inclusive environment.” said Kari Broughton.

If you’ve ever been around a toddler for any amount of time, you know getting them to sit still can be a challenge. Now, imagine trying to get them to sit still through a computer screen.

“I will say, when I got out of college about 10 plus years ago, I never would have dreamed that I would be teaching preschool on a computer. And at the beginning of the year, if you would’ve told me that my students would be successful in it, I would have been like, “no, that’s not possible.” But kids are so resilient. They are just blossoming even through the computer.” said Broughton.

That’s where Kari thrives. She was nominated to be our Teacher of the Week four times because of the way she makes the kids feel loved and connected, despite the barrier of not being together in person.

“Sometimes doing all this through the computer, I don’t always feel like I’m doing enough.” admitted Broughton.

“Sometimes it just feels like I’m not reaching all the kids, or it’s just not good enough. That’s how I feel sometimes. But when I hear that from parents and from families that their kids really are getting something out of it and that they’re making progress and to hear that, it really does warm my heart. It makes me feel good.”