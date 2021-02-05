State sees lowest positivity rate since Dec. 28

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the lowest positivity rate since Dec. 28 and reminded Kentuckians to keep gatherings small and safe this Super Bowl weekend.

“No matter who you’re rooting for on Sunday, let’s make sure we hold on to our progress against this virus as Team Kentucky,” he said. “We’ve already vaccinated 10% of our population and every day we get closer to the finish line we’ve all been waiting for. Hang in there and do what it takes to protect each other a little bit longer.”

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,261

New deaths today: 50

Positivity rate: 8.16%

Total deaths: 3,971

Currently hospitalized: 1,318

Currently in ICU: 330

Currently on ventilator: 167

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone and Kenton. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 394.

